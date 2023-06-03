Jharkhand: On the go, Jeth is showing fierce form, the earth is heating up, mercury again reaches 41 degrees in Dhanbad

Dhanbad. The heat is once again in full swing in Koyalanchal. While going here, Jeth is showing his fierce form. On Friday, the maximum temperature here once again reached 42 degrees. According to the Meteorological Department, there is no hope of relief from the scorching heat.

Even before daybreak today, the outbreak of heat had started. The sun was very hot. By the afternoon, the roads became deserted. People were suffering due to heat wave and heat wave. After the rains last week, there was respite from the heat wave for two-three days, but since two days the heat has started rising again. Today the maximum temperature here was recorded 41 and the minimum was 28 degrees.

Jharkhand: Rajeev Arun Ekka case investigation begins, commission urges people with information to help

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 40 and 43 degrees for the next one week. Right now there is no activity of pre-monsoon. There is a possibility of pre-monsoon showers in the next week itself.

Jharkhand: IAS Rajeev Arun Ekka case commission seeks evidence related to viral video from Babulal Marandi )Jharkhand Weather news dhanbad