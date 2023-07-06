Jharkhand: One and a half kilometer road could not be built even in 7 years, condition of Tilopeda village of West Singhbhum

Bandgaon (West Singhbhum), Anil Tiwari: In Tilopoda village of Landupoda panchayat, a highly naxal-affected area under West Singhbhum district, even one and a half kilometer road has not been constructed for the last seven years. This was revealed during the road inspection under the leadership of MLA Deepak Bidhi, Chairman of the Government Assurance Committee constituted by the Assembly Speaker. During the inspection, the villagers told the MLA Deepak Pidhi that the construction work of one and a half kilometer road from Bainsai to Tilopoda started in 2016, but it has not been completed till now. Despite the withdrawal of the amount, the road has not yet been constructed here. Due to which the villagers are facing a lot of problems in transportation. He had given this complaint to everyone including the Deputy Commissioner.

Legal action will be taken against the contractor

On this, the chairman of the committee, MLA Deepak Pidhi said that the investigation is being done here only after getting the information from the government assurance committee. It is very unfortunate that this road is not built. Also said that legal action will be taken against Narayan Construction who has constructed half incomplete road. Said that the committee is probing other matters including the amount.

Action will be taken against those found guilty of incomplete road construction

Other members of the committee Latehar MLA Baidyanath Ram also took detailed information from the Assistant Engineer, Executive Engineer and Junior Engineer. He said that action will be taken against those officials or officials who are found guilty in the shoddy construction of this road. On this occasion, Under Secretary Shah Sahai, Executive Engineer Chandan Kumar, Assistant Engineer Durga Soren, Junior Engineer Mahesh Ravidas, BDO Girjanand Kisku, AE Prem Upadhyay, JEE Arun Biruli, Nazir Lal Babu Das, Chief Kush Purti, Panchayat Secretary Sadanand Hota and other blocks including personnel were present.

Villagers told the problem to the coordination committee in Karaikela

In the Karaikela market complex, the villagers apprised the chairman of the Government Assurance Committee, MLA Deepak Pidhika and member MLA Baidyanath Ram about the various problems of the area. The villagers said that the construction of half a kilometer road from Karaikela main market to Bowrisain Chowk, the condition of Tehsil Court building is very dilapidated, construction of its building and construction of Karaikela Lamps godown and other demands were kept. After listening to all the problems, the MLA Deepak Pidhi said that the problem will be solved as soon as possible by keeping all the problems in front of the Deputy Commissioner.