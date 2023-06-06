Jharkhand: One and a half month old girl dies after vaccination, ANM suspended

Govindpur (Dhanbad): One and a half month old sick daughter of Amlatand resident Ramzan Ansari died on Monday morning after regular vaccination. On June 3, the ANM had administered the vaccine to that newborn in Anganwadi center Amlatand as part of routine vaccination. The family members and the villagers allege that two days back, the information about the girl child having migraines was given to the ANM and Sahiya. Despite this, the ANM vaccinated the newborn. Due to this the girl child died.

The villagers first informed the incident to BDO Santosh Kumar. After this, BDO station in-charge Jitendra Kumar, WHO’s Dr. Amit Kumar Tiwari, IDSP Dr. Rituraj, CHC in-charge Dr. H. Rahman etc. reached the village. The team took detailed information about the incident from the family members. The investigation team constituted by the authorities investigated the dead girl. The team directed to conduct the post-mortem of the dead girl, but the family members were not ready. The earthen floor of the child was made in the evening itself. Civil surgeon Dr. Alok Vishwakarma has suspended ANM Manju Kumari, who administered the vaccine, with immediate effect.

The family members and villagers of the deceased girl have filed an FIR against the ANM and demanded her dismissal and compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family. ANM Manju Kumari said that the relatives had not informed about the girl being sick. Under regular vaccination, the girl was given first dose of Penta, OPV, Rota, PCV and IVP injection. If the information about being ill was given, then there was no question of injecting. In this regard, WHO’s Dr. Amit Kumar Tiwari said that only after the investigation report comes, the cause of death will be known. ANM will also be questioned. BDO Santosh Kumar said that only after the report of the investigation team comes, the cause of death will be revealed. On the basis of humanity, some financial assistance will be given to the family of the deceased girl child. Zilla Parishad members Sohrab Ansari, Amjad Ansari, Zaheer Ansari, Rashid Ansari, Ghulam Gaus, Aslam Ansari, Anwar Ansari, Shahnawaz Hussain etc. were present in the meeting with administrative officials.