Jharkhand: Only three doctors on a population of 1.72 lakhs, facilities are also absent, villagers rely on God for treatment

Patmada (East Singhbhum), Dilip PoddarPatamda and Bodam block has a population of 1.72 lakh depending on only three doctors. Patmada CHC lacks doctors, senior nurses and technicians and facilities. A population of 1.72 lakh is dependent on Patmada CHC. Out of six doctors posted in the name of Patamda CHC, only three in-charge Dr. Christopher Besra, Dr. Rajeev Singh and Dr. Neelam Toppo are deputed, while three other Dr. Sameer Kumar has been deputed to Jugsalai, Dr. Kerketta to Bahragoda and Dr. Majendra Pidhi to Sadar Hospital. Is. Not only this, where there is a need for four senior nurses, work is going on with only one senior nurse. There is X-ray machine in the hospital, but due to lack of technician, the patients are not getting its benefit. Pregnant women suffer the most due to this. Most sub-health centers remain locked. Opens occasionally. The villagers are forced to run to Patamda CSC, 25 km away. Due to lack of facilities, most of the patients are referred to MGM.

X-ray machine useless due to lack of technician

There is X-ray machine in the hospital, but due to lack of technician, the patients are not getting its benefit. The biggest problem is faced by pregnant women. Homeopathic medicine facility is also available in Patmada CSC. Here Dr. Shahnawaz Khan, Dr. Somen Dutta, Dr. Prashant, Dr. Digar are included in the name of homeopathic medicine, while Dr. RC Pandey is posted in the name of Ayurvedic medicine.

Homeopathic doctors doing allopathy treatment

Most of the homeopathic doctors these days do the work of allopathy by roaming around in Patmada CSC and area. Apart from this, Dr. Shailesh Kumar is posted at Bangarda Primary Health Center in Patmada and Dr. Saurabh Malik is posted at Lavjoda Primary Health Center in Bodam. Gobarghusi, Jodsa, Lachhipur, Bidra, Odia, Dighi, Laylam, Beldih, Koira etc. panchayats of Patmada and Bodam blocks are known as malaria zones.

Only 4 out of 10 MPWs posted

There are 10 MPWs posted in Patmada, in which six people have been deputed to another place. Apart from this, 31 ANMs are also posted. There are 32 sub-health centers in Patmada and Bodam block area under the supervision of MPW and ANM. Here the villagers have to provide every facility related to medicine.

Most of the sub-health centers remain locked

Due to MPW and ANM commuting from Jamshedpur, most of the sub-health centers remain locked. Opens sometime during the week. Due to non-availability of medical facilities in the sub-health center, the villagers have to run to Patmada CSC, 25 kilometers away. Due to lack of facilities, most of the patients are referred to MGM.

There is a severe lack of many facilities including doctors

Patmada’s CSC in-charge Dr. Christopher Besra told that in the absence of a doctor, one has to be on duty for 24 hours. Apart from the doctor, senior nurse, technician, boundary wall, shed, 24-hour electricity and train facility during rainy days are necessary in the hospital. He said that there is a problem of drinking water in the quarters. He also told that the doctor of CSC and MPW have been deputed to other hospitals. Due to this the problem has increased.

these are the special things

There are only three doctors for a population of 1.72 lakh.

24 hours duty in absence of doctor.

Apart from the doctor, there is no senior nurse, technician, boundary wall, shed, 24 hours electricity facility.

Drinking water problem in the quarters.

Most of the sub-health centers remain locked

The sub-health center opens once in a week.

Villagers run to Patamda CSC, 25 km away, for treatment.

Due to lack of facilities, most of the patients are referred to MGM.

The hospital has an X-ray machine, but there is a shortage of technicians.

Pregnant women are facing a lot of trouble.

Homeopathic medicine is also available in Patmada CSC.

