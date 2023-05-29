Jharkhand: Orgy of masked criminals in Mother Hatchery, looted Rs 14 lakh including gold chain by taking hostage

Hazaribagh, Shankar Prasad: Armed criminals looted the Mother Hatchery at Demotand in Hazaribagh district on Sunday night. Masked criminals first took the mother hatchery workers hostage by tying their hands and feet. After this looted about 14 lakh rupees including gold chain. Showing readiness, the police arrested three criminals and also seized the vehicle used in the robbery.

Three criminals arrested with car

The criminals also looted Mother Hatchery’s salesman Sanjit Mann of Haryana, Mahesh Nandal’s gold chain, bracelet and locket of worker Manoj Mahto. As soon as the incident was reported, the police caught three criminals by conducting a raid campaign. A Bolero vehicle used in the robbery has been seized by the police.

Rs 14 lakh looted

Two gold chains, a locket i.e. a total of 125 grams of gold (estimated value of eight lakh rupees) and cash of six lakh rupees have been looted from two hatchery salesmen and one worker. The criminals have committed a total robbery of Rs 14 lakh. The police is interrogating the three arrested criminals at a secret place.

