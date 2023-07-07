Jharkhand: Out of Rs 5 crore looted in Giridih’s Jamua, 3.25 crore recovered, 5 accused arrested

Jharkhand Crime News: Police have recovered Rs 3.25 crore out of Rs 5 crore looted from Gujarat’s DY company on the night of 21st June near Bati village under Jamua police station area under Giridih district. The police have arrested five criminals involved in the robbery from different places. These include Karim Ansari of Amarpur under Govindpur police station of Dhanbad district, Vinod Vishwakarma of Paltantand, Baban Ansari of Fakirdih and Rajneesh Singh of Ramnagar. A criminal has been arrested from Barhi in Hazaribagh. All recovery agents are specified.

Two machines had to be used to count the seized money

Lis first picked up Rajneesh and questioned him. On his tip, the Giridih police raided Mumbai on Wednesday and arrested Karim, Vinod and Baban. The police brought all three to Ranchi by air. On Thursday, a special police team led by Khorimhua SDPO Mukesh Kumar Mahto raided the residence of Karim Ansari in Amarpur and recovered Rs. Raids were also conducted at Karim’s brother-in-law’s house in Kolkata and at Wasseypur in-laws’ house. About one crore rupees have been recovered from all the three places. On the other hand, Rs 90 lakh was recovered from Chatra’s Itkhori on the trail of the accused arrested from Barhi. The remaining amount has been received from many other places. Two machines had to be used to count the seized money. Police is not disclosing the recovered amount.

Money was distributed after the robbery

According to a police officer, after the robbery, the criminals had divided the money and all went to their respective places after taking the money. Three of these criminals fled to Mumbai. Giridih police is looking for many more youths in the case. The arrested criminals are being interrogated.

DY company’s money was going from Patna to Kolkata

Criminals looted five crore rupees kept in the underground safe of Creta car near Bati village. This amount belonged to DY company of Gujarat, which was being taken from Patna to Kolkata. On the statement of Mayur Singh Jadeja, the driver of the Creta car, the police had registered an FIR at the Jamua police station. A week after the incident, an FIR was registered in Jamua police station. According to Jadeja, he got oil filled at Jamua’s petrol pump. On proceeding from there, a Scorpio overtook near Bati and stopped his vehicle. Five men got down from the vehicle and took away the keys of his vehicle. After this he and Jagat Singh were beaten up and both were made to sit on the Scorpio. One of the criminals started driving their vehicle, while the Scorpio snatched both of their mobiles and took them on the rough road. After some time, the criminals dropped him from the Scorpio and took the vehicle away.

Chip in car leads police to criminals

According to police sources, the chip in the Creta car has furthered the police investigation. Police raided Barhi in Hazaribagh district and Govindpur in Dhanbad district and detained two people. In the interrogation of these two, information about three other criminals hiding in Mumbai was found. All three were arrested from Mumbai. On their tip, the police raided Govindpur and Wasseypur and recovered cash. Giridih police is interrogating the criminals to recover the remaining amount. The raid is still going on on his spot. A dozen police officers have been deployed in the SIT constituted for the investigation.

Many officers including SP are interrogating in Dumri police station

Police is interrogating all the arrested criminals by bringing them to Dumri police station. Complete confidentiality is being maintained so that the media does not get a clue. Khorimhua SDPO Mukesh Kumar Mahto, Bagodar-Saria SDPO Naushad Alam and Dumri SDPO Manoj Kumar are camped in the police station. At the same time, SP Amit Renu also reached the police station and questioned the criminals on several points. Security arrangements have been increased in Dumri police station.

Note counting machine had to be ordered from the bank

It is said that the recovered notes have been collected at one place. Jamua police station has ordered two note counting machines from Jamua and Rajdhanwar branch of State Bank of India. Note counting is going on. Police sources say that many criminals are still out of reach and the full amount of loot has not been recovered. Continuous raids are going on on the trail of the arrested criminals for the arrest of the criminals, the amount of loot and the recovery of the vehicle used in the incident.

Syndicate of recovery agents carried out the incident

The looting incident of five crores was carried out in a very well planned manner. A strong syndicate of recovery agents carried out this. It is said that the criminals involved in the syndicate have an old connection with crime. If sources are to be believed, this syndicate has been carrying out many incidents on GT Road in different ways. Sometimes as a recovery agent, he stopped the vehicles and looted, and sometimes the people involved in the syndicate stopped the vehicles by becoming officers and recovered the amount.

Chip was installed in Creta car a month and a half ago

According to sources, the Creta car from which five crore rupees were looted, had two chips in it. One chip belonged to the company, while the other was installed by a syndicate of recovery agents. It is said that this car was passing through GT Road about one and a half months back. At that time, this syndicate of recovery agents had stopped the Creta car near Barhi. At that time, posing as a sales tax officer, this syndicate collected Rs 7 lakh. At the same time, the syndicate people had installed a GPS of their own in the car. After installing GPS, this car was being continuously monitored. It is said that when the people of the syndicate came to know that a huge amount was being taken from the Creta car, the syndicate became active. The members of the syndicate did not chase the Creta car, but directly stopped it near Bati in Jamua and took possession of the car while monitoring it through GPS. It is being told that at the time when the incident took place, there was no other vehicle around the location of that GPS. Sources say that the people of the syndicate already knew that the Creta car used to transport the notes of the company. This is the reason why the syndicate had secretly installed its GPS chip permanently in the car.

