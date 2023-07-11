Jharkhand: Paddy trader shot and injured in Bundu, Ranchi, absconded with Rs 3.5 lakh

Bundu (Ranchi), Anand Ram Mahto: Paddy businessman Roshan Bhagat was shot and injured by three unknown criminals in Bundu under Ranchi district. During this, the criminals ran away with the box full of money. The seriously injured businessman has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Ranchi. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bundu Ajay Kumar and Thanedar Inspector Sanjeev Kumar reached the spot along with the police force and got involved in the investigation.

Three unknown criminals shot on the demand of Rs.

According to the information, three unknown criminals shot and seriously injured paddy trader Roshan Bhagat at 9.30 am on Tuesday near Banjari Bazar of Bundu police station area. SDPO Ajay Kumar told that he had opened the shop in the morning and reached to buy paddy. Where the criminals came from the bike and asked to give the money kept with him. On refusing, he fired while showing the gun, injuring the businessman severely.

Criminals shot in stomach and thigh

According to the SDPO, unknown criminals fired two shots at businessman Roshan in his abdomen and thigh. After this, the three criminals ran away with the box containing the money. It was told that there was Rs 3.50 lakh in the box. Here, after the incident of shooting the businessman, there is an atmosphere of panic in the area. The business class has demanded the administration to provide security to the family members and arrest the criminals.