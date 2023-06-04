Jharkhand: Patratu and Biharsharif transmission tower line shutdown, production will continue from unit one

Mahuatand (Bokaro): Jharkhand Government’s important public undertaking, Patratu and Biharsharif transmission power grid connected to Tenughat Thermal Power Station located in Lalpania, has been shut down from around 12 noon on Saturday to complete the necessary work. According to the information, this situation will remain for about ten days. Due to the shutdown of both these transmission lines, the electricity generated from TTPS is being transmitted to both the circuits of the third line connected to Govindpur. In view of the ten-day shutdown of both these lines, TTPS has prepared to do the necessary maintenance work in unit two and has also obtained the necessary permission, making good use of this time. It was told that after midnight on Sunday, unit number two will be taken on shutdown. Meanwhile, continuous production from Unit 1 will continue.

Patratu power grid will be charged in 400 KV

Preparations are on to charge the TTPS-Patratu line from 220 KV to 400 KV. Shutdown has been done to do necessary work regarding this. Since the grid of Patratu and Biharsharif passed together in a tower (initially only) located outside the TTPS plant. There will be other necessary works including separating it, due to which the Bihar Sharif Power Grid has also been taken on shutdown. According to the experts, the power transmission capacity will increase after the Patratu power grid is charged at 400 KV. Along with this, PUVNL will be able to get start up power. TTPS has got the power of transmission of electricity in 400 KV capacity on 20 December 2021 itself. When successful trial of ICT 1 was done in 400 KV switch yard.

What did TVNL MD Anil Kumar Sharma say

TVNL MD Anil Kumar Sharma said that considering the shutdown time of 220 KV Bihar Sharif and Patratu, it is necessary to maintain generator and boiler in unit two. Production will continue from Unit 1. Presently the electricity generated in Govindpur grid is being transmitted.

