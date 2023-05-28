Jharkhand: People are still living in Dhibri era in Pingu village, lack of basic facilities

Bandgaon, Anil Tiwari. Tebo panchayat of Bandgaon block, a highly naxal-affected area of ​​West Singhbhum district, still lacks electricity, roads, education, drinking water and other basic facilities. People of Pingu village of Tebo Panchayat are living in Dhibri era even after 75 years of independence.

Villagers told the problem

Describing their problem, the villagers said that NH 75 is a raw road to reach here from the main road. Coming from Chaki has to face a lot of difficulties during the rainy days. Due to the filling of water in the Kodambeda drain during the rainy season, people also face a lot of problems in coming and going. With the construction of the road from Chaki to Pingu, the people of the villages of Lovahatu, Jeerae, Bongbanga, Dudhkundi, Maddih, Pingu etc. will get convenience.

The work of providing solar power has started, but is not over

Rural Munda Sheetal Topno said that the work to provide electricity from solar was started in this village about 5 years ago, but it has not been started till now. Because of which electricity has not reached this village till date. The child has a lot of difficulties in reading and writing. Even today the people of this place are forced to live only by lighting a lamp. The condition of the school building here is also very dilapidated. The building should be repaired.

Villagers get mere assurance

Many political parties and leaders of different organizations keep reaching to listen to the problems of the villagers, but till date the people there have been getting only assurances. There has never been an attempt to improve their condition at the ground level. Now it has to be seen that when will the villagers really get the basic facilities.

Lack of basic facilities in Pingu village