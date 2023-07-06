Jharkhand: Pharmacists of the state upset over the statement of CM Hemant Soren, staged a sit-in in front of the Raj Bhavan

Jharkhand News: Under the banner of the All India Pharmacists Association, pharmacists from across the state staged a one-day dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Krishna Kumar, President of All India Pharmacists Association, Ranchi, said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said in a statement on June 29 that now educated youths can also open medicine shops. Pharmacist degree is no longer required to open a drug store in the state. Today we are sitting here on protest to oppose the same statement. Said that if the CM does not withdraw his statement, then this protest will go on for a long time. Said that this is a misrepresentation under the Pharmacy Practice Regulation-2015.

Pharmacists have better knowledge of medicines

State general secretary Amit Kumar, who is protesting, said that pharmacist is such a profession, trusting which anyone gets cured easily by taking medicine from any medical shop because the pharmacist knows what kind of medicine should be given for which disease. If the same responsibility is given to a 10th or 12th pass, then he would not be able to understand which medicine would be right to give according to the symptoms of the disease.

Pharmacist’s degree is no longer required to open a drug store in Jharkhand, said CM Hemant Soren

Pharmacist has not yet been reinstated in Jharkhand

The protesting pharmacists are demanding that in the last four years in Jharkhand, more than six thousand pharmacists have been registered with the Jharkhand State Pharmacy Council. For the last 23 years, there has been no regular recruitment of pharmacists in the Health Department of Jharkhand Government. Due to which the number of pharmacists in Jharkhand is continuously increasing.