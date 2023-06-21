Jharkhand: Pickup van overturned on Kuchai-Khunti road in Kharsawan, 18 people injured

Jharkhand News: 18 people were injured when a pick-up van full of passengers overturned in Badani of Rolahatu panchayat on the border of Kuchai block on the Kuchai-Khunti road in Kharsawan. Most of the injured are children. The injured are being treated at Kuchai CHC. It was told that while returning from the wedding ceremony, the accident happened while trying to save the bike rider.

Pickup van crashed while trying to save bike

According to the information, while returning from a wedding ceremony organized in Chatamsah village of Kuchai, the pickup van overturned while trying to save a bike coming from the front near Badhani. Due to this, 18 people in the van were injured. All the injured are residents of Gunti village of Kuchai. Immediately the injured were taken to Kuchai CHC with the help of CRPF camp personnel located at Puniseer, Kuchai BDO Sujata Kujur and Dalbhanga OP in-charge Sunny Toppo.

People injured in road accident are being treated in Kuchai CHC

Parvati Kumari (8 years), Chhotan Singh Munda (3 years), Savita Kumari (10 years), Jon Munda (12 years), Hisi Kumari (10 years), Doma Munda (8 years), Lombo Kumari of Gunti village of Kuchai (7 years), Ravindra Munda (10 years), Kaira Munda (25 years), Lal Singh Munda (25 years), Suki Kumari (6 years) and Subhadra Kumari (8 years) and Mangal Lohra (24 years) of Matkamdih village. is being treated at Kuchai CHC. At the same time, Parvati Devi (45 years), Etwa Munda (40 years), Ratan Munda (18 years), Kaira Munda (25 years) and another of Gunti village of Kuchai, who were minorly injured in the road accident, were sent home after first aid. Has been sent.

13 people undergoing treatment in Kuchai CHC

The team of Dr. Shivlal Kunkal, Dr. Pooja and Dr. Sushil Kumar Mahato, nurses Nisha Kumari, Govind Mahato and Swaroop Kumar Bhol treated at Kuchai CHC. In this, five partially injured people were discharged from the hospital, while the remaining 13 are undergoing treatment at Kuchai CHC.