Jharkhand: Pits will be filled under Birsa Green Village Scheme, instructions to bring MNREGA schemes to the ground

Jharkhand News: The plans for rural development were reviewed under the chairmanship of Chandrashekhar, Secretary, Rural Development Department. In this review meeting through video conferencing with DDC, it was said that MNREGA is not a scheme, but it is a powerful means of employment generation for the villagers. He directed all the DDCs of the state to fully monitor the MNREGA work and make the MNREGA-run schemes visible on the ground. Along with this, many other important instructions were also given to DDC regarding the schemes run under MNREGA.

Complete the target on time, there should be no complaint

The Rural Development Secretary said that DDC has an important role in the schemes of rural development. Said to focus on completing the target, but complaints should not be received. Meanwhile, while reviewing the progress of renovation/construction of 75 ponds under Amrit Sarovar Yojana, the secretary directed to complete the work in time. Apart from this, Rurban Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, JSLPAS and Jal Chhajan were also reviewed.

Instructions for necessary progress in creation of human day

During the meeting, the secretary also directed necessary progress in creation of man-days under MNREGA. He asked all DDCs to bring progress in creation of Manav Divas. Along with this, the Secretary directed all the concerned DDCs to work towards completing all the schemes as soon as possible by preparing a proper work format in a planned manner. Instructed to get 100% Aadhaar seeding of active laborers done under MNREGA scheme. After observing the earlier pending schemes, he directed to complete them on priority basis.

Complete the pending schemes in time by making an action plan: MNREGA commissioner

On the other hand, taking information about the pending schemes, MNREGA Commissioner Rajeshwari B prepared an action plan and directed all the DDCs to complete it without delay. Also said that directed to speed up the Poto Ho Sports Development Scheme. He instructed to get the construction done by the local laborers within the stipulated time. Along with the construction of toilets and changing rooms, instructions were also given to make proper arrangements for water. In Giridih, Koderma, Pakur and Simdega districts, in case of non-completion of sports ground construction, concerned DDCs were asked to complete the construction work as soon as possible by instructing the MNREGA Commissioner.

Instructions to complete the pit filling work under Birsa Green Village by 30th July

The MNREGA Commissioner directed all the DDCs of the state to complete the filling of potholes under the Birsa Green Village Scheme by the next 30th July and ensure that the targets achieved under this scheme are completed on time. In this sequence, the officials associated with various schemes were directed by the MNREGA commissioner that proper monitoring of all the works being done on the ground is necessary. He directed the senior officers and block development officers of all blocks to continuously monitor all the active sites and works being done under MNREGA. Said that our main objective is to make these welfare schemes run for the benefit of the people successful on the ground. For this all the officers were instructed to make active efforts.

They were involved in video conferencing

MNREGA Commissioner Rajeshwari B, JSLPS CEO Suraj Kumar, Rural Development Department Joint Secretary Awadh Narayan and others were involved in the video conferencing held under the chairmanship of Rural Development Department Secretary Chandrashekhar with all the Deputy Development Commissioners regarding the review meeting of the progress of the Rural Development Plan. Were.

