Jharkhand: Placement fair and industry meet for the first time in BAU, Labor Minister Satyanand Bhokta will inaugurate on June 2

Ranchi. On the initiative of BAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Onkar Nath Singh, for the first time a two-day placement fair and BAU Industry Meet 2023 is being organized at Birsa Agricultural University. Final year students of all colleges under BAU will be able to participate in this program organized under the joint aegis of BAU Student Counseling and Placement Cell and ICAR (National Agricultural Higher Education Project NAHEP). The program will be inaugurated on Friday (June 2) at 11 am in the auditorium located at the Agriculture Faculty of BAU. Labor Minister Satyanand Bhokta will be the chief guest of this function. Gautam Kumar Singh, General Manager, NABARD, Ranchi will be the special guest. Vice Chancellor Dr. Onkar Nath Singh will preside over it.

Milestone will be for the students of BAU

BAU Vice Chancellor Dr Onkar Nath Singh said that this program will prove to be a milestone for the students of the university. This program will give emphasis on strengthening cooperation, coordination and relationship between agricultural university and industries and promoting employment opportunities for university students in private and NGO sector. The Vice-Chancellor said that final year graduate and post-graduate students of all the colleges of the university, including Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Fisheries, Horticulture, Dairy Technology, Biotechnology and MBA, will be able to participate in this program.

More than 10 companies will participate in the fair

Dr. BK Jha of University Coordination (University Student Counseling and Placement Cell) told that Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce will participate in the program. Through the meet, the industries in the university will get an opportunity to showcase their products and services for the first time and employ quality human resources. More than 10 companies will participate in the fair, out of which one company will give placement only to postgraduate students. Apart from this, interaction with BAU Alumni for students, panel discussion with experts on employment possibilities for undergraduate and postgraduate students of agriculture and allied subjects, sensitization of students by experts and counseling programs by institutions have also been organized.

