Jharkhand Planning Policy: Jharkhand bandh on the first day was effective, road jam for hours

Jharkhand Bandh Against Niyojan Niti

Jharkhand bandh supporters reached Khadgarha bus stand early in the morning and got it closed.

The protesting students registered their protest by burning tires on several roads including Namkum.

Many bandh supporters forced the shopkeepers to close. However, the shops reopened as soon as he left.

The operation of big vehicles was completely disrupted due to road jam.

More deployment of police force was done in other districts including Ranchi so that the people protesting could not create much mischief.

No effect of the bandh was seen at Albert Ekka Chowk in the capital Ranchi and the movement of vehicles remained normal.