Jharkhand: PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to speak in Mahabuang, NIA found important evidence in the raid

Simdega, Ravikant Sahu, The NIA team from Ranchi reached Mahabuang police station with PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope. Riding in a large number of vehicles from Ranchi, the NIA team along with the armed forces reached the Mahabuang police station in Simdega district, carrying PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, who was arrested by the police, in a security cordon. At the police station, the NIA team took detailed information related to Dinesh Gop. Also took information about the cases registered against Dinesh Gop.

Many evidences have been involved in the raid

The NIA team conducted a raid after getting information about Dinesh Gop’s execution of various scandals at Mahabuang police station. With complete secrecy regarding security, raids were conducted in Olhan, Budargi, Birnibeda and other areas of Mahabuang police station area. The Mahabuang police was also involved in the raid operation. Many evidences have been seized by the NIA in the raid. During the raids, the talk of achieving great success is also coming to the fore.

Dinesh Gop used to speak in Mahabuang area

PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to speak in Mahabuang police station area. Mahabuang police station area was the stronghold of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope. Dinesh Gop had even set up an arms manufacturing factory in the dense forests of Mahabuang police station area, which was demolished by CRPF and district police force jawans after a lot of effort and seized the arms making items. Due to Dinesh Gop’s terror in other thana areas adjacent to Mahabuang, the villagers used to hide in their homes in the evening, while the business class used to leave the area before evening and return to the city.

