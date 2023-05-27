Jharkhand Police did not give this report even after six months, now the Ministry of Home Affairs may seek clarification, know the matter

A report was to be sent to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) of the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of Jharkhand Police and other department officials regarding the implementation of 53 points related to the resolution of the 48th All India Police Science Congress. However, this report has not been made available even after six months. CID DIG has disclosed this in his report prepared regarding the matter.

In his report, the CID DIG has written that on May 22, BPR&D had reviewed the action taken report in the case with the nodal officers of all the states. During this, it was found that except one other state including Jharkhand, Action Taken Report has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of all the other states.

It has not been made available even six months after the CID sought the report from the concerned authorities in the matter. During the review, BPR&D officials expressed their displeasure. It was said that if the report is not made available, an explanation can be sought from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Therefore, the report should be made available by May 31.

It is worth mentioning that earlier on April 6, 2023, the CID DG had written a letter to all the police officers. In this, he told that a report was sought by BPR&D on 53 points related to the 48th All India Police Science Congress. Therefore, a report should be prepared and made available so that it can be sent to BPR&D.

These officers were given the responsibility of implementation:

Apart from IG Training, IG Jail, IG Police Headquarters, IG Special Branch, Director State Forensic Science Laboratory, Director Prosecution, Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad SSP, SP, SP ATS, SP Wireless and all commandants of all districts.