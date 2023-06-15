Jharkhand Police failed to provide justice to the victimized women and girls, acquitted many accused of rape and POCSO Act

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will review other issues including criminal incidents in various districts with police officers on Thursday. The main issue in this is also the criminal cases related to women and girls. The criminal incidents that happen against them. In that the police registers a case and takes action against the accused. But the court is failing to punish the accused.

In cases related to rape and POCSO Act also, a large number of accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. It is clear from this that after the investigation of the case, concrete evidence against the accused was not presented by the police in the court. It is also clear from the release of a large number of accused in such serious cases that the level of police research is not up to standard. In serious crime cases, many cases failed during trial due to compromise or witness becoming hostile.

Tanveer Akhtar, accused of love jihad and rape, arrested from Bihar, special team of Ranchi police took action

In the year 2022, 2366 cases registered by the police in various cases related to rape, POCSO Act, Dowry Act, women atrocities and molestation failed during the trial. Due to this, a total of 3662 accused in the case were acquitted, while in only 529 cases related to the said criminal incidents, the accused were punished.

In cases of dowry murder, the percentage of conviction was 33.33. The percentage of conviction in rape cases was 23.67. The conviction rate in the POCSO Act case was only 24.48 percent. While the percentage of punishment in Dowry Act remained only 6.35. Police was able to punish the criminals only in 9.3 percent cases of women’s atrocities and in 12.93 percent cases of molestation.