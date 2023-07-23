jharkhand police in action against wasseypur terror prince khan court notice pasted at home mtj

Dhanbad police has taken major action against ‘terror’ Prince Khan of Wasseypur. On Sunday, Bank Mod police pasted an advertisement against absconding gangster Prince Khan alias Haider Ali and his brother Gopi Khan, residents of Wasseypur Kamarkakdumi Road. During this, Prabhat Ranjan Pandey, in-charge of Bank Mod, reached his house along with Gaza-Baja and got the announcement made and pasted the advertisement. Police said that case number 284/21 has been registered against Prince Khan in the little murder case at Bank Mod police station. And was absconding since then. The court has issued a notice regarding this matter, which is being served today and he will have to appear in the court within a month. If it does not do so, further process will be attachment.