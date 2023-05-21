Jharkhand: Police lax, 441 Naxalites and extremists released in a year

Ranchi, Aman Tiwari. During the last few months, the Jharkhand Police, by running a campaign, has freed many areas of the state from the terror of Naxalites and extremists. Many Naxalites and militants have also been arrested. By doing this, the Jharkhand Police won appreciation from the state government to the central government. However, the police is failing to punish the arrested Naxalites and extremists. In the last one year, 441 Naxalites and extremists have been released during the trial of the case. Only 13.95 percent of the arrested Naxalites and militants were convicted in murder cases. In other cases, 8.25 percent Naxalites and extremists could be punished. In most of the cases, Naxalites and extremists were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Some extremists and Naxalites were released even after the witnesses turned hostile

Some extremists and Naxalites were released even after the witnesses turned hostile. It is clear from this that there must have been some deficiency in the research of the police, due to which the accused who were sent to jail as Naxalites and extremists were released from the case. A total of 463 militants and Naxalites were arrested. During this, a total of 19 Naxalites had surrendered. Six militants were killed. Whereas, in the year 2022, the police created a record by arresting 481 militants and Naxalites. From Polit Bure member to other big Naxalites were also involved in this. On the other hand 14 Naxalites surrendered and 11 were killed during the Naxalite-militant encounter. Despite so many efforts, the police is not taking interest in punishing the arrested Naxalites and extremists.

Example of failure of Naxalite case due to negligence of police

On August 30, 2012, the police of Bundu police station had sent Ganesh Munda and Tribhuvan Singh to jail under case number 97/12, calling them Naxalites. In this case, on October 28, 2012, the police submitted the charge sheet against the accused. But both were released from the court on February 9, 2023. During the arrest, the police had claimed to have recovered bombs and Naxalite literature from them at the instance of the Naxalites. The three people whom the police had made witnesses in the case turned hostile. During the trial of the case, the police could not even present the Naxalite literature recovered from the Naxalites in the court. In this way, due to the negligence of the police, the charge of being Naxalites on both the accused was not proved and they were released.