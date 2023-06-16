Jharkhand: Power generation resumed from unit number two of TTPS, shutdown was done due to maintenance work

Power generation has resumed from unit number two of Tenughat Thermal Power Station at Lalpania, Bokaro at 1.30 pm on Thursday. Around 130 MW was being produced from this unit till 7.30 pm. By Friday morning, this unit started producing up to 150 MW. Whereas, production continues at more than 140 MW from a number unit.

In this way, a total of 280 MW is being generated from both the units of the plant. It may be known that from the midnight of June 4, the shutdown was done for 10 days due to the necessary maintenance work in the generator and boiler. Exactly ten days after the maintenance, this unit was lighted up on Thursday around 4.30 am. Due to which the production started around 1.30 pm.

Corporation’s MD Anil Kumar Sharma has expressed happiness over the successful completion of the prescribed shutdown period. It may be noted that JUSNL had shut down the Patratu transmission line connected to the plant for ten days to charge it at 400 KV. Initially, it was necessary to separate the Patratu and Biharsharif transmission line passing through the same tower outside the plant for the said work.

That’s why the Biharsharif transmission line was also shut down. As per information, the shutdown period has been extended for two days. At the same time, the power generated from TTPS is being transmitted in both the circuits of Govindpur transmission line. In view of the shutdown of Biharsharif and Patratu line, TTPS management emphasized on the necessary maintenance in its two number units. Since, there was continuous production from this unit for more than 100 days and there was a lot of need for maintenance. Which was completed successfully.