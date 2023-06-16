Jharkhand: Preparation to shift gangster Aman Singh and Prince Khan’s henchmen from Dhanbad Jail, this is the reason

Dhanbad: Dhanbad Mandal Jail has become an arena of criminals these days. The criminals divided into groups want to establish supremacy over each other. They often quarrel with each other regarding this. Many big criminals are lodged in Dhanbad Jail. Among them are Aman Singh, the main shooter of the Neeraj Singh murder case and Prince Khan’s henchmen of Gangs of Wasseypur. In view of the earlier incident of assault in Dhanbad Jail, the jail administration is preparing to shift the henchmen of Aman and Prince to another jail.

Famous names lodged in Dhanbad Jail

Prince’s brother Godwin, Bunty, Bhoma, Azhar, Anwar, Parvez, Raja and more than a dozen prince’s henchmen are locked up in Dhanbad Mandal Jail. Apart from this, the shooter of Aman Singh gang Amar Ravani, Ashish Shukla, Vaibhav Yadav, Sushil Singh, Ashutosh and many accused of Neeraj Singh murder case are in jail.

Encounter can happen anytime

On April 2, there was a fight between Mention’s henchmen Binod Singh and Prince Khan in Dhanbad Jail. After the incident, the jail administration lodged an FIR against four people in Dhanbad police station. After that Vinod Singh, Rahmat, Vicky Dom and Bhoma Raja were shifted to another jail. Here, in a few days, many gang members have reached Dhanbad Jail. Seeing that no major incident should happen again, preparations are on to shift many notorious people to other jails.

