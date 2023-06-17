Jharkhand: Production of herbal gulal started from Palash flower in Palamu, laborers are getting employment

Palamu: The production of Herbal Gulal Tesu (TESU) has started from the State Flower Palash in Nilambar-Pitamberpur of Palamu district. Devendra Singh, Managing Director of Jhaskolamp, Anand Shankar, President of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Renu Gopinath Pannikar along with other guests inaugurated the unit. This herbal gulal will be available in the market from July.

Udghosh Foundation has started a unit to make herbal gulal from Palash flowers. Soon it will be expanded as a bigger unit. The Palash flower collected through the villagers is bought at the rate of ₹ 25 per kg and herbal gulal is being made by processing it. It will be made available in the market from July next month. Herbal Gulal will be available in the market under the name of TESU. The effort of the organization is to provide employment to the people along with environmental protection.

People are getting employment from Palash flower

President of Udghosh Foundation Kamlesh Singh said that the state flower of Jharkhand is Palash. This can become a boon for the villagers. Through this the rural economy can be strengthened. Udghosh Foundation has taken initiative in the direction of providing employment to farmers and laborers living in rural areas. Earlier herbal gulal was made from Palash flower. For some reason it was closed. Its production has been started again. Due to this, laborers have started getting employment.

were present at the inauguration

Jhaskolamp Managing Director Devendra Singh, Marketing Officer Praveen Kumar, DCO Palamu Ashwini, Renu Gopinath Pannikar, Palamu Chamber of Commerce President Anand Shankar, Vice President Indrajit Dimple, MLYKUVB’s Chandrakant Pandey, Mati Kala Board’s Avinash Dev, Bablu Chawla participated in the inaugural programme. , Ashwini Singh, Santosh Singh, Ankesh, Bhim Pandey, Ishwari, Vinod, Ravindra, Pappu, Bigni Devi, Manju Devi and others were present.

