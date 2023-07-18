Jharkhand: Production of more than 65 million tonnes of coal in 5 years from 3 coal mines of CCL, indications of opening of many new mines

Bermo (Bokaro), Rakesh Verma: Coal mining has been going on for five decades in CCL’s BDNK, Dhori and Kathara areas in Bermo area. In the last five years, the above three areas have mined more than 65 million tonnes of coal. About 45 million tonnes of coal has been dispatched by rail and 15-20 million tonnes by road. In the coming time, there is a possibility of opening many new mines in all the three areas. Many old mines will also be expanded. This will further increase production. At present, 6-7 railway rakes of coal are being dispatched daily from the railway sidings of all the three areas.

Coal dispatch will increase with siding

A CHP is to be built in the AKK project under BDNK area, after which the coal dispatch will increase significantly from the siding here. If new mines will open and mines will expand, the people of the area will also get direct and indirect employment opportunities. There will also be development of the area. If Coal India gets profit from the field, development work will be accelerated through CSR.

All the three areas will produce 16 million tonnes in the current financial year.

In the current financial year, all the three areas of CCL in Bermo together will produce about 15-16 million tonnes of coal. B&K has got a target of 90 lakh tonnes, Dhori area 46 lakh tonnes and Kathara area 27 lakh tonnes.

This much coal mining plan has been made in the coming ten years

BDNK Area :

DR&RD: 1400 million tonnes of prime coking coal

AKK Project : 80 MT

Karo Project: 80 million tonnes

Bokaro Colliery: 20 lakh tonnes

DVC Bermo Mines : 120 MT (Now taken over by CCL)

Kabaribandh Mines (Giridih): 3.6 million tonnes

Giridih OC: 22 lakh tonnes.

Dhori Area :

Kalyani Project (after expansion): 35 million tonnes

Ambakocha Mines: 3.5 million tonnes

Seam Six of SDOCM: 3.3 million tonnes

AADOCM: 23 million tonnes

Previous Mines: 19 million tonnes

Angwali Mines: 1.8 million tonnes.

Kathara Area :

Swang-Govindpur Project: 22 million tonnes

Jarangdih Project: 14 million tonnes

Kathara Colliery: 12 million tonnes

Govindpur UG Mines: 2.5 million tonnes

Production and dispatch of all three areas by rail in the last five years (in tonnes)

B&K Area

Financial Year : Total Production : Rail Despatch

2018-19 : 64,44,737 : 34,53,842

2019-20 : 79,33,334 : 36,43,668

2020-21 : 47,61,536 : 40,91,403

2021-22 : 71,39,828 : 55,49,917

2022-23 : 81,51,267 : 37,09,765

Kathara Area

Financial Year : Total Production : Rail Despatch

2018-19 : 27,60,479 : 25,40,665

2019-20 : 29,04,897 : 37,08,000

2020-21 : 28,85,200 : 24,85,798

2021-22 : 14,20,891 : 19,81,266

2022-23 : 23,30,515 : 17,66,980

Dhori Area Financial Year : Total Production : Rail Despatch

2018-19 : 61,22,955 : 52,71,880

2019-20 : 42,00,103 : 34,18,077

2020-21 : 30,27,047 : 27,60,835

2021-22 : 40,13,241 : 32,27,053

2022-23 : 39,80,945 : 27,84,652

Where will new mines open

DVC’s Bermo Mines in B&K Area and

Apart from Pichhri and Angwali mines closed in Dhori area, Ambakocha mines.

Many projects will come into existence in Bermo coalfield in future: CMD in charge

In this regard, CMD in-charge Dr. B. Vira Reddy said that in the coming time many big and ambitious projects will come into existence in Bermo Coalfields. There are some obstacles in the expansion of mines, but they will be resolved soon. Shifting and displacement problem will be solved. The matter of forest and environment clearance will also be shorted out.

