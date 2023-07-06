Jharkhand: Project Rail will run in Khunti from July 14, emphasis will be on providing better education to children

Jharkhand News: Project Rail (Regular Assessment for Improved Learning- RAIL) will be started to provide quality education to children in Khunti district. Project Rail will be run in selected 14 middle schools of Khunti block and two middle and high schools from each block. It will be started from 14th July. Teachers of selected schools will be given training on July 8. This information was given by Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan in the meeting of the Education Department on Thursday.

Weekly test will be based on objective questions

He said that under the project, weekly tests will be done on the basis of objective questions in the selected schools for Mathematics, Science and Social Science according to the syllabus taught. Through which the learning level of the children and their day-to-day progress will be assessed. A dashboard will be created for this. In which weekly exams, syllabus information, performance analysis of children will be displayed. Dashboard will be linked to NIC.

Instructions to inspect plus two schools

The Deputy Commissioner also asked to prepare school-wise assessment report of 10th and 12th examination results. Apart from this, asked to make reports related to infrastructure of schools, availability of teachers, attendance of children, smart classes, other activities. He also asked to inspect all plus two schools by the district level committee.

Emphasis on flight of dreams

He also instructed to monitor the work of SMC, to hold parent meeting on time, every week by the students to do shramdaan for cleanliness, to plant saplings, to develop gardening club in the school premises, to conduct fire mock drill. The Deputy Commissioner also asked for continuous assessment of girl students preparing for engineering and medical under the flight of dreams in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. All the officers of the education department were present on the occasion.