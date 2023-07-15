Jharkhand public servants strike ends, 1300 agitating public servants will return to work from July 17, agreed

Ranchi: The strike of public servants of Jharkhand, which was going on for more than two months, ended after the initiative taken at the government level. In the talks held between the Jharkhand State Jansevak Sangh and the Agriculture Department at the Nepal House office of Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, it was agreed to keep the grade pay of the public servant cadre unchanged. After this, 1300 agitating public servants announced to return to work from 17th July. Agreement was also reached on the fulfillment of all other demands. For this further action will be taken soon from the department level.

1300 public servants will return to work from July 17

Jharkhand Rajya Jansevak Sangh announced withdrawal of its indefinite strike which lasted for more than two months on the basis of successful talks held at the Jharkhand Government level. From July 17, all the agitating 1300 public servants will contribute in their offices.

These representatives included

In the 11-member delegation, Gopal Sharan Singh, President of Non-Gazetted Employees Federation, Vikrant Kumar Singh, President of NMOPS/JHAROTEF, Devendra Kumar, President of Jansevak Sangh, General Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Spokesperson Upendra Singh, Vice President Ramnath Yadav, Treasurer Luv Kumar Paswan and representatives of all divisions. were included.

