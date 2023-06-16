Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi directed to appear physically on July 4 in Modi surname comment case

Jharkhand News: In the court of Anamika Kisku, Special Judicial Magistrate of MP-MLA, Ranchi, the case related to the comment on Modi surname was heard on Friday. Meanwhile, Pradeep Chandra, advocate of former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi, has asked for 15 days’ time. Later, the court ordered Rahul Gandhi to appear physically on July 4.

15 days extension to Rahul Gandhi

On Friday, former National President of Congress Rahul Gandhi was to be physically present in the court, but his advocate told the court that this order has been challenged in the High Court. For this, the advocate has asked for 15 days time. Please tell that the special court of MP-MLA has already rejected the application for exemption from personal appearance filed by Rahul Gandhi.

Already got three weeks time

Earlier, during the hearing on May 23, the court had given three weeks’ time on the request of Rahul Gandhi’s advocate. Now once again asked for 15 days time from the court. Rahul Gandhi had sought exemption from physical appearance in the court under Section 205 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The matter is of April 23, 2019

It is known that Pradeep Modi, a resident of Ranchi, has filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for commenting on the Modi surname. Under this, hearing is going on in the special court of MP-MLA. Pradeep Modi alleged in the application that on April 23, 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, when Rahul Gandhi came to address the election rally in Ranchi, he had commented on people with Modi surname. This hurt the sentiments of the entire society.