Jharkhand: Rahul Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH appeals to make the Catch the Rain campaign a success

Dhanbad: Rahul Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, has appealed to the common people to come forward for the water harvesting campaign. Said that a campaign like Catch the Rain will be successful only with public participation. Mr. Sharma on Sunday inspected the works going on in Baghmara, Topchanchi under the ongoing campaign to strengthen water sources under Jal Shakti Abhiyan. Joint Secretary also attended a general meeting in Shrirampur Panchayat of Topchanchi block. Several officers including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh, Deputy Development Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh, Forest Divisional Officer Vikas Paliwal were present with him. First of all, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH inaugurated the soil cutting and cleaning work in the Katri river under the Jamuatand Panchayat. For this he planted saplings on the banks of the Katri river. During this, he also made the people present on the spot take water oath. All the officers reached Muktidham located in Lilari Dham of Katras, where they inspected the ongoing river rejuvenation work under MNREGA on the banks of Katari river. During this also all the office bearers planted saplings there. Along with this, many necessary guidelines were given to the concerned officials present there.

Inspection of Amrit Sarovar:

Officials inspected the Amrit Sarovar built in Pakadbeda of Matari Panchayat under the Amrit Sarovar campaign. All the office bearers planted saplings around Amrit Sarovar. After this, all the officials reached Ranibandh of Matari Panchayat and inspected the reservoir located there. Under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, villagers were administered oath for water conservation by holding a gram sabha at Shrirampur Panchayat Bhavan in Topchanchi block. He also met people here.

It is everyone’s responsibility to preserve Topchanchi Lake:

During the site inspection, the Central Joint Secretary reached Topchanchi Lake, where he inquired about the source of the lake. Mr. Sharma said that this lake of Topchanchi is very beautiful and attractive. Also, there is a big reservoir in this area, it is our responsibility to preserve it. Water supply can be made for a long time through this lake.