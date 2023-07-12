Jharkhand: Raids in 2 mica godowns of Koderma, Mining Task Force sealed, many goods seized

Jharkhand News: The team of Koderma District Mining Task Force raided two mica godowns operated near Larabad of Jaynagar police station area on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 regarding illegal storage and trade of mica. During this, a huge stock of mica, mica flakes and mica dust was found in both the godowns. The team has currently sealed these godowns operating without a storage license.

Raid on the instructions of Koderma DC

According to the information, this raid was done on the instructions of DC Aditya Ranjan. The team was headed by District Mining Officer Daroga Rai and Circle Officer Koderma Anil Kumar. When the team reached Prakash Modi and Arvind Modi’s father late Babulal Modi’s godown near Larabad, they were surprised to see the situation. A large quantity of mica, dust, mica flakes and Dhibra was stocked here.

Mica was seized and the godown was sealed.

The mining officer said that during the raid, mica 60 tonnes, mica flakes 833 bags 41.65 tonnes, mica dust 429 bags 12.87 tonnes and Arvind Modi’s godown got mica 123 tonnes, mica dust 1170 bags 35.10 tonnes, mica flakes 248 from Prakash Modi’s godown. Bora 12.40 tonnes was recovered. Seizing all the mica, the godown has been sealed.

Laborers working in the godown absconded

The mining officer told that when the task force team reached the godown, the laborers working in the godown fled from the back door. Mineral storage license has not been issued to any of the two godown operators by the Mining Office. He told that government revenue was being stolen by both the godown operators in violation of the rules of illegal mining transportation and storage of Jharkhand minerals. In this case, he has given an application to the Jayanagar police station in-charge and has said that by registering an FIR under the Jharkhand Minor Mineral Subsidy Rules and other relevant rules, action will be taken to confiscate the seized minerals.

A mica warehouse in Domchanch was sealed on July 11.

The raiding team included Tilaiya police station’s under-inspector Mukesh Kumar, Jaidhan Tuddu, in-charge forester Usman Ansari, forest guard Durga Prasad Mahto and other personnel of the district mining office. It may be known that on July 11, the team of the Mining Task Force had sealed a mica godown in Domchanch. Now due to the sealing of two godowns near Larabad of Jaynagar police station area, there is a stir among the people associated with this business.