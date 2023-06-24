Jharkhand: Rain situation in Gumla worrisome, focus on cultivation of coarse grains

Gumla, Jagarnath. With the arrival of monsoon, preparations for agriculture have started gaining momentum. However, till now there has not been enough rain for cultivation. About 205 mm of normal rainfall is needed in the entire month of June for farming. Against which only about 45 mm of rain has been received from June 1 to June 24. Which is worrying. However, there are still a few days left for the month of June to pass. Till then it may rain even more. But due to the amount of rain that has happened in the last three-four days, the soil of the fields has become slightly moist. Assessing which farmers are plowing the fields at many places. Some farmers are plowing the fields with the help of tractors.

The main focus of the agriculture department is towards the cultivation of coarse grains.

In this Kharif season, the main focus of the District Agriculture Department is towards the cultivation of coarse grains. Madua, Jowar, Bajra and Gondli are cultivated in coarse grains in Gumla district in Kharif season. However, the district administration has made preparations to cultivate Madua on 10,000 hectares of land in this Kharif season. But along with this, special work is also being done on the cultivation of other coarse grains like Jowar, Bajra and Gondli in the district. According to the District Agriculture Department, this year there is a possibility of less rainfall in the entire Jharkhand state including Gumla district. Due to which the cultivation of Kharif crops can be adversely affected. Keeping this in mind, work is being done to promote the cultivation of millets. Cultivation of coarse grains can also be done in less water.

Crowd of farmers gathering in seed-fertilizer shops

The crowd of farmers has started gathering in the seed-fertilizer shops. Farmers are buying seeds and fertilizers of paddy, maize, jowar, bajra, arhar, urad, moong, groundnut, sesame and other kharif crops from the shops for cultivation in their fields. Due to the rains in the last three-four days, happiness is visible on the faces of the farmers.

Loss of paddy will be compensated by coarse grains: DAO

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Ashok Kumar Sinha has appealed to maximum farmers to cultivate Madua, Jowar, Bajra and Gondli on the basis of weather forecast. He said that in the event of less rain, there is less possibility of covering the paddy. Last year itself, due to late monsoon rains, only about 75 percent paddy was covered. If the same situation prevails this year also, paddy cultivation will be affected. It is better that farmers focus on the cultivation of coarse grains. So that the loss in paddy can be compensated with coarse grains.