Jharkhand: Rajeev Arun Ekka case investigation begins, commission urges people with information to help

The commission constituted under the chairmanship of retired Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Vinod Kumar Gupta has started an inquiry into the allegations of misuse of office against IAS officer Rajeev Arun Ekka. By issuing a public notice, the commission has urged the people who have any information directly or indirectly in the matter to come forward and cooperate.

In the information issued by the Secretary of the Commission, Akhilesh Kumar Sinha, it has been said that Rajeev Arun Ekka, while holding an important position, allegedly unauthorisedly signed some official documents in the alleged presence of unauthorized person. In such a situation, any person who has information about this can give written information to the commission’s address by June 15. The information can be given by hand or by post at room number 215 on the second floor of Abkari Bhawan, Kanke Road, Ranchi. If necessary, the commission may call the person providing the information to appear as a witness.

Let us tell you that by releasing the video clip, BJP had accused Rajeev Arun Ekka of misusing the post. Shri Ekka was then posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. After the release of the video clip, the state government constituted a commission, transferring him from the post of secretary to the chief minister.