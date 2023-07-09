Jharkhand: Rajendra Munda of Ranchi is becoming self-sufficient by cultivating Gerbera, emphasis is on mixed farming

Jharkhand News: Rajendra Munda, a young farmer from Nagarabeda (Degadegi) located in Ormanjhi, Ranchi, is becoming self-sufficient by cultivating Gerbera flowers. Along with this, emphasis is also being laid on mixed farming. Rajendra, who grew up in farming environment since childhood, is cultivating Gerbera in a poly house. It is said that what if you do not get a job. He is becoming self-sufficient through farming and is also encouraging others.

Gerbera flowers in the poly house of young farmer Rajendra Munda.

Graduate pass Rajendra doing farming for the last three years

Rajendra Munda, a graduate from Ramlakhan Singh Yadav, Kokar, Ranchi, has been fully involved in farming for the last three years. However, due to the family environment being farming, there was a trend in this direction since childhood, but first decided to get educated. Graduated. Then got fully engaged towards farming.

Jharkhand News: Gerbera flower.

Gerbera farming in poly house

Rajendra says that in the initial times he cultivated vegetables and other fruits. Due to good yield and income, it was expanded. Today doing farming on four acres. After this thought of doing flower farming. Thought of cultivating Gerbera after a lot of thinking and understanding about profit and loss. Contacted the District Horticulture Department. Horticulture department officials helped a lot and encouraged about flower cultivation. The department has set up a poly house with 100 percent subsidy and today Gerbera is being cultivated in it very well. Today Gerbera is being cultivated in about 30 decimals.

Cooperation received from the Horticulture Department

Young farmer Rajendra says that the department got a lot of help in flower cultivation. On the instructions of the department, along with construction of poly house in 30 decimal land, Shashanka Agro got a lot of cooperation in making beds with plastic mulching method, arranging drip irrigation and planting saplings. Said that the department and Shashanka are doing farming well under the guidance of Agro.

Colorful flowers attract people

Thousands of colorful Gerbera flowers prepared by Rajendra Munda are attracting people. It is said that every day one or the other farmer approaches him for Gerbera cultivation. The young farmer says that now the demand for flowers is throughout the year.

Sales up to Rs 12 per flower in season

Talking about the market, young farmers say that Ranchi, Sikidiri and Gola market are much better. In season, the price of one flower of Gerbera is available from 10 to 12 rupees. Whereas, the price is less in off-season, but still it is available up to five rupees per flower.

Employment given to five villagers

Rajendra Munda, the youngest of three siblings, is now busy in farming. It is said that there is good income in farming. When alert and informed, you too can be successful. Rajendra, who was once troubled for employment, is now giving employment to five villagers. It is said that it is difficult to work alone in such a large area. For this reason, they do farming by taking other villagers along. Due to this, those villagers also get employment and they also get cooperation.

what is gerbera

It is a perennial stemless plant. 40 species are found in this plant of Asteraceae family. In which only Gerbera jamesoni species is planted for flowers. Commercially, flowers of many colors are cultivated in it. In this, red, pink, yellow, orange, white etc. are main.

Which is the best climate for Gerbera

Gerbera flowers can be grown in warm and temperate climates and open spaces. But, a greenhouse is better for temperate climates. For this reason, cultivation of this flower is done in green poly house. On the other hand, when the pH value of the soil is 5.0 to 7.2, the flowers bloom more and the flower stalks grow longer.

