Jharkhand: Ram Dayal Mahato of Ramgarh’s passion for planting roadside saplings, has planted more than 400 trees so far

Kedla (Ramgarh), Advocate Chauhan: Ram Dayal Mahto, 83, a resident of Gosi Basti of Laiyo Dakshini Panchayat of Mandu block under Ramgarh district, is creating history by planting saplings on the roadside going to Gosi. He has planted 80 mango saplings, 25 jackfruit saplings and 300 Mahua saplings in five years along the road leading to Gosi Basti for about two kilometres. Most of the planted plants are taking the shape of trees. He is known by the name of Uncle who planted trees by the people of the nearby township including Gosi.

people stay healthy and happy

During the conversation, he told that our idea is to plant so many trees around Gosi Basti, so that in the coming days, the children of the new generation do not have to face environmental problems. Even after our death, our name should remain immortal in the region. Said that all the saplings planted by us are in the forest land. Family members cannot claim it in the coming days. The main purpose of planting fruit trees on the side of the road is that the passers-by coming and going through this road will get fruits to eat in the future and people will be able to rest under the tree during summer. He said that the village and township where the number of trees and plants is more. The people there are healthy and happy.

Work for four to five hours daily to save the plant

Ram Dayal Mahato is an elderly person. Due to working, he is very healthy and agile. Every day after getting up in the morning, after doing routine work, they go out to take care of the plants with their legs. They work hard for four to five hours daily to save the plants. To prevent animals from harming the plants on the roadside, they cut bamboo from the forest and encircle the plants. Most of the plants are surrounded. They also do the work of giving regular water to the plants.