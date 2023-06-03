Jharkhand: Ratu Road flyover started taking shape, see photos

Ratu Road Flyover

The people of the capital Ranchi are going to get the gift of three flyovers very soon. of Kantatoli, Sirmatoli and Ratu Road flyovers. Actually, the work of these three flyovers is going on fast. talk Ratu Road Flyover Well, the work is going on in full swing here too. Now as the work is progressing, its form has started taking shape. With the construction of this flyover, the problem of jam will be relieved to a great extent.

A target has also been set to make the Ratu Road elevated corridor ahead of time. The time to complete it is January 2025, but efforts are being made by NHAI to complete it ahead of time i.e. in the year 2024. Fast work is being done for this.

A total of 101 piers are to be constructed in the corridor. 87 piers have to be constructed from NH-75 i.e. Zakir Hussain Park to Pandra Road before Hehal Post Office. There, 14 piers will be built on NH-23 in Itki Road. 33 piers have been constructed. Hehal has become a pier from before the post office till Piska Mod. Here caps have also been installed on eight piers.

With the construction of this flyover, along with other VIPs including the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Justice, the common people will move upwards towards Sahajanand Chowk or Harmu Chowk. They will not have to get stuck in the jam of Ratu Road intersection, Shani Mandir, Kishoreganj Chowk. At the same time, the traffic police will not have to vacate the road during VVIP movement.

traffic system

Both the proposed Harmu flyover and the under-construction Ratu Road flyover will pass through the main intersection of Ratu Road. The height of the under-construction Ratu Road flyover is about seven meters. In this situation, the Harmu flyover will be made seven meters higher than the Ratu road flyover. That is, the height of the Harmu flyover at the junction located at Ratu Road intersection will be 14 meters. With the construction of the flyover, people will get relief from the jam.