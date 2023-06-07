Jharkhand: Road accident in Gumla’s Kamdara, 3 women killed, 6 injured referred to RIMS

Jharkhand News: Three people, including a woman, died in a road accident near Bank of India located in Kamdara, Gumla. At the same time, six people were injured. All the injured were given first aid at Kamdara Hospital and referred to Ranchi for better treatment.

Car accident while trying to save bike

According to the information, the car going from Simdega to Ranchi got damaged while overturning the Gumti of Jyoti Devi in ​​order to save a bike. In this sequence, Jyoti Devi died along with two customers who came to the bank. At the same time, six people were injured. All the injured were referred to RIMS after first aid.

Three women killed, six injured

30-year-old Bertila Barla’s husband Abhiram Barla, 55-year-old Kripa Surin’s husband Martin Surin and Jyoti Devi’s husband Subodh Singh, resident of Kamdara, died in a road accident. On the other hand, among the injured are 45-year-old Jeeramani Kerketta, resident of Bamndih, 46-year-old Elani Surin, resident of Surhu Pahan Toli, 50-year-old Ajay Topno, resident of Bartoli, 25-year-old Jodan Nag, resident of Kamdara Toli and 24-year-old Lumiya Topno, resident of Bartoli.

People gathered after the road accident

Please tell that Jyoti Devi used to run a shop near the bank by putting up a kiosk. Except Jyoti Devi, all had come to Kamdara for bank work. During this, there was hue and cry near the bank due to the road accident. As soon as the news of the case came, a crowd of people’s representatives and people gathered in the hospital apart from the police administration. All were cooperating a lot in getting the injured treated.

their presence on the spot

On this occasion, BDO Ravindra Kumar Gupta, CO Deepti Priyanka Kujur, Basia Circle Inspector SN Jha, Chief Sunil Surin, Deputy Chief Shakuntala Devi, Badaik Tarakeshwar Singh, Tulraj Kanshi, Ajit Kerketta, Kolebira MLA Naman Vixal Kongadi, Roshan Barwa and all social workers. People were present. Here, the car driver has been kept in the police station from the security point of view.