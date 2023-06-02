Jharkhand: Rs 3 lakh looted in broad daylight on Ranchi’s main road, robbers fled on foot after falling from bike

Ranchi, Aditya : The incident of looting has again come to the fore in the capital Ranchi. On Friday, a person was robbed of three lakh rupees in broad daylight on the main road. After this incident, the police of Lower Bazar police station has started investigation. Here, the BJP has targeted the government regarding the increasing crime and security in the state.

Three lakh looted from the person going to make money in the bank

According to the information received, Mohammad Mahmood was going to withdraw money from one bank and deposit it in another bank. Meanwhile, two criminals ambushed him and were following him. As soon as they got the opportunity, the criminals started running away by snatching the money from the person while executing the incident. If eyewitnesses are to be believed, both the criminals fell from the bike while trying to escape. However, both of them immediately got up and left the bike and ran on foot.

BJP’s target on the meeting of 3 Chief Ministers in Ranchi, Deepak Prakash said – seeing beautiful dreams of Mungerilal

Police engaged in investigation

Please tell that the incident is of Lower Bazar police station area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. According to the information, the police is scanning the CCTV footage of the area and is trying to identify the robbers on the same basis. According to the police, soon the accused involved in the robbery will be arrested.