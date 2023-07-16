Jharkhand: Rs 9402 crore spent in seven years, yet there is no electricity for 24 hours in the state

Ranchi, Sunil Chowdhary : Jharkhand has sufficient power available as per the demand. Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL) also buys additional power from outside at higher rates for uninterrupted power supply. Despite this, such a network has not yet been set up, so that 24 hours uninterrupted electricity can be delivered to every corner of the state. The power network in the state is such that even with a little rain, somewhere the 33 KV line breaks down, somewhere the 11 KV line breaks down, and at some places the transformers also get damaged. A gust of wind destroys the entire power system. Transformers start blowing due to increase in load in summer. In the rainy season, power line breakdown starts happening between grids and sub-stations. In rural areas, many times there is a power cut for five to 15 days.

This is the situation when every year 1500 to 2000 crore rupees are spent on electricity infrastructure in the state. The work of underground cabling, laying of lines and construction of sub-stations is also going on continuously. In the last seven years, Rs 9402 crore has been spent on infrastructure in urban and rural areas. In this, Rs 3430 crore has been spent under Jharkhand Sampoorna Bijli Achadhaan Yojana (JASBE), Rs 472 crore under Saubhagya Yojana from 2017 to 2021 and Rs 5500 crore has been spent under Deendayal Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).

As soon as Jharkhand was separated, there was talk of zero power cut: On November 15, 2000, Jharkhand was formed as a separate state, then it was said to give zero cut power to the people. Since then the same thing is repeated every year. From the year 2001 to 2023, more than 40 thousand crore rupees have been spent on the expansion of the electricity network, but the situation of zero power cut has not yet come. However, since Jharkhand became a separate state, the former structure has increased by 60 to 80 percent. The number of grids has increased three times. Sub stations have been increased and electricity has reached every village.

work done in rural areas

Free electricity connections were given to 11 lakh 41 thousand consumers under Saubhagya Yojana (2017-21). cost 472 crores

Development of electricity infrastructure in 25000 villages through Deendayal Gram Jyoti Yojana. 55000 transformers of 25 KVA were also installed. Cost 5500 crores.

14 new grids were made in seven years.

The works done under the Jharkhand Sampoorna Electricity Cover Scheme

112 out of 117 substations of 33/11 KVA have been completed

196 old substations were renovated

Construction of 2169.59 km 33 KV new line out of 2192.43 circuit km

Total 1602.80 circuit km line of 33 KV was changed

6447 new distribution transformers were installed

1207 Faulty Distribution Transformers Replaced

8316.65 circuit km of new LT line and AB cable laid

63.74 km LT line underground cabling work completed

Electricity Distribution Network in Jharkhand

Area Board 07 Circle 15 Division 44

33/11 KV Power Sub Station : 552

Power Transformers: 74,186

33 KV Feeder : 738

Length of 33 KV Line: 12,000 km

11 KV feeder: 1,821

Length of 11 KV Line : 75,146.8 circuit km

Transformers of 73 KVA: 55,689

Transformers of 25 KVA: 78,662

100 to 500 KVA transformers: 1,34,349

LT Line : 1,57,129.4 km

AB Cable LT Line : 71,000

Grid Sub Station : 57

3132 crore will be used to expand the electricity network

JBVNL is working fast on infrastructure. This time the network expansion work is going to start under the Revamp Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) at a cost of 3132 crores. Under this, better electricity network will be established in all 24 districts. During this, 13 lakh 41 thousand 306 smart prepaid meters will also be installed. To provide better electricity to the farmers in rural areas, 72 new agricultural feeders will be made. The 11 KV line of the urban area is to be covered by replacement. 25516 circuit km covered wire will be installed. Long feeders of RDSS scheme will be shortened. This will reduce the problem of low voltage and line loss. 5395 new transformers will be installed. Under the high voltage distribution system, the voltage will be rectified by changing the wire. The shortage of equipment like capacitor, VCB, AB switch will be removed.