Jharkhand Rural Health Mission has released bumper vacancy for the post of CHO, selection will be done without giving exam

There is good news for those who are looking for jobs in the medical field. Actually, Jharkhand Rural Health Mission has taken out bumper vacancies for 1400 posts. All will be appointed on contract basis for the post of Community Health Officer. The duration of the contract is 1 year. After this, the limit of the contract can be increased or decreased as per the requirement.

what is educational qualification



It is mandatory for those applying for this post to have B.Sc Nursing degree from any recognized institute. Candidates selected for this post will get a maximum salary of Rs 25000 per month and a minimum salary of Rs 15000. However, according to your performance in the field, your salary can be increased. At the same time, according to government rules, disabled students will get relaxation in age limit.

How many seats for which category of candidates



Category Number of Seats

unreserved 560

Economically Weaker Students 140

ST 364

sc 140

BC-1 112

BC- 2 84

what is the selection process



Applicants will be selected on merit basis. In which, apart from the final marksheet of the B.Sc of the candidates, it will be based on the marks scored in the B.Sc theory and practical examination. Separate marks have been fixed for different students for each class. Accordingly, 10 percent marks were kept for unreserved and economically weak students. Similarly, 32 per cent marks are fixed for ST and SC candidates, 34 per cent for BC1, 36.5 per cent for BC2. While it is mandatory for PGT candidates to have 30 percent marks.

what documents will be needed



Aadhar card

caste certificate

Matriculation to Bachelor’s degree

driving license

Economically Weaker Section Papers

experience certificate