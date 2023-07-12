Jharkhand: Sabar and Birhor of the primitive tribe becoming extinct in Ghatshila of East Singhbhum, breathless in youth

Ghatshila (East Singhbhum) Mo Parvez: Sabar and Birhor of the primitive tribal society are gradually becoming extinct from Ghatshila subdivision under East Singhbhum district. About 10 years ago there were about five thousand families of Sabar-Birhor in the subdivision. Presently there are 3634 families. However, the district administration is serious about their protection. This year, from February 1 to February 13, the district administration conducted a special camp campaign. During this survey of families was done. According to this, there are a total of 3634 Sabar-Birhor families in the seven blocks of the subdivision. Villagers and panchayats claim to have more than five thousand families 10 years ago. The exact figure is not with the department.

Jharkhand News: Patience child eats dry rice with salt in Haludbani.

Sabar is dying due to alcohol consumption

The patience of the primitive caste is constantly dying of disease. Malnutrition, TB, anemia are coming in the grip of diseases due to excessive consumption of alcohol. Their life starts from the jungle and ends in the jungle. Their average age is 40 to 45 years. Marriage at a young age is also a big reason for sabar girls. There is not a single member in half a dozen families in Darisai Sabar township of Ghatshila block. There is no one to light the lamp in the house.

DC became the ‘nath’ of orphan Sabar girl

DC Vijaya Jadhav set an example by adopting Somwari Sabar, an orphan girl child of Darisai. Monday’s father Laltu and mother have died. The DC got the girl child admitted to the Golmuri residential school by signing in the parent’s column. DC himself is taking care of her.

Monsoon session of Vidhansabha from July 28, 35 proposals approved in Jharkhand cabinet, read full news

Sabors die early due to many reasons: Dumaria BDO

Dumariya’s BDO Sadhucharan Devgam said that the population of Sabars in Dumariya block is around 3500. The number of sabers has increased here. In 2021, there were 601 families here. Right now ration is being given to 677 families. It is true that the death of sabers happens soon due to many reasons. Very few people above the age of 40-45 will find patience. There are many reasons for this, such as excessive intoxication, away from health care and the tradition of living in remote forests. An example of this is Dapanbeda. Neither a road can be built there nor can electricity reach easily. Neither education can be arranged. Even the ration of the postman scheme cannot reach his house. They have to come down from the mountain for ration. On the instructions of DC, camps are being organized for the patient and the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes are being provided.

Current situation in the blocks of the subdivision

Block : Sabar Parivar

Ghatshila: 431

Dumaria: 589

Gudbanda: 601

Musabani: 360

Chakulia: 943

Bahragora: 418

Dhalbhumgarh: 292

Total : 3634

Total 5253 Sabar families in East Singhbhum district

Block : Sabar Parivar

Potka : 592

Patmada: 488

Badam : 348

Jamshedpur: 197