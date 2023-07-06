Jharkhand: Sacked engineer Ram Vinod Sinha’s difficulties increased, sentence increased from three to seven years

Jharkhand News: In order to increase the punishment of the accused convicted in Ranchi Civil Court, the Court of Judicial Magistrate (JM) has asked the CJM to impose more severe punishment. After this, there was a hearing in the CJM court for about two months on the point of increasing the sentence. Using its judicial power in the case, the CJM court sentenced the maximum sentence of seven years. In fact, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mithilesh Kumar Singh has sentenced the dismissed engineer Ram Vinod Prasad Sinha to seven years imprisonment in the case of misappropriation of government funds. Along with this, a fine of one crore rupees has also been imposed. The CJM court has the power to sentence a maximum of seven years. It should be known that Ram Vinod Sinha is in jail for more than two and a half years on charges of money laundering.

what is the whole matter

On June 24, 2011, on behalf of the Rural Development Special Division, Ranchi (NREP-2), an FIR was lodged against Junior Engineer Ram Vinod Prasad Sinha in Kotwali police station (Case No. 242/11) on charges of embezzlement of Rs. 1.76 crore government funds. Was. Accused Ram Binod Sinha was withdrawn Rs 1.76 crore through checks for three schemes under the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare. But the accused did not complete the work nor returned the balance amount to the department.

Case of embezzlement of government funds worth crores of rupees

In a 12-year-old case of embezzlement of government funds of Rs 1.76 crore, Ram Vinod Prasad Sinha was found guilty by the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate. But the court found that the accused should be given a harsher punishment of more than three years. Since the court of Judicial Magistrate of the first class has the right to award only three years of punishment. While the accused was found guilty under section 409. The maximum punishment in this is life imprisonment. Then the court of Judicial Magistrate Dhriti Dhairya, using the provisioning powers under section 325 of CrPC, transferred the record to the CJM court for further hearing.

