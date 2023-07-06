Jharkhand: Sahibganj station will soon be seen in smart look, passengers will get hi-tech facility

Jharkhand News: Malda Division’s DRM Vikas Choubey inspected Sahibganj railway station on Wednesday. Took stock of the beautification of the station under Amrit Bharat running at Sahibganj station. He along with the officials got the measurements done at the Western Railway Gate (ROB). During this, while discussing with the railway officials about the internal problem coming in the ROB, there is an instruction to take initiative on it.

DRM took stock of safety in railway line

On this occasion, DRM Vikas Choubey said that it is expected to tender for ROB for the next one month. Sitting in the trolley, he reviewed the safety of the railway line. During this, talked about speeding up the process of increasing the number four line. Took information from the local authorities regarding the safety and convenience of the passengers. Along with this, the officers were directed to ensure quality work within the stipulated time limit.

Sahibganj station will be seen in a new look

DRM said that the work of railway station will be completed in six to eight months. Sahibganj station will be seen in a new look. Passengers will get hi-tech facilities at the station. At the same time, apart from the railway station, DRM Vikas Choubey has inspected the running room, waiting room, VIP waiting room, reservation ticket counter, inquiry center etc. He closely examined several points on the Sahibganj platform, western gate, eastern gate platform. At the same time, also reviewed the facility of drinking water to the railway passengers.

DRM soaked with water

During this, DRM Saheb got drenched as soon as he pressed the water tap on a number platform. His shirt and spectacles got wet from the water fountain, Zipper DRM told the officials that the passengers come here to drink water and not to take bath. Crew-booking Lavi Sahibganj also sitting for hours checking the link of Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal through computer, DRM sir and other officials sitting on the computer took information. Apart from the division, local railway officers and RPF police force were present on the occasion.