Jharkhand: Sal seed is a better means of additional income for the poor

Khunti, 31 May (Hindustan Times). Sal or Sakhua trees are found in abundance in almost all the districts of Jharkhand including Khunti, Gumla, Lohardaga, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum. These Sakhua trees have been worshiped by tribals and non-tribals alike. Whether it is about Sarhul or making mandava in marriage, it is worshiped everywhere considering it sacred. This is the reason why Sakhua is called the king of trees. From the leaves of the year, all kinds of goods are made from furniture.

Along with this, Sal trees are also an additional source of income for the villagers. Most of the people living on the edge of forests use it as food. This is the reason that in the month of May and June, women, men, children to the elderly reach under the Sakhua tree with breakfast and water early in the morning and get busy in picking the seeds that have fallen from the trees. Farmers collect the seeds after picking them and with great effort remove the husks from the seeds. After removing the husk, the villagers take it to the merchant and sell the seeds. At present, businessmen are buying the seeds of the year in the market at the rate of Rs 20 to 30 per kg. Sale of unpeeled Sal flower fetches Rs 10 to 15 per kg. However, due to no policy being set by the government for the sale and purchase of this forest produce, farmers are forced to sell sal seeds at throwaway prices.

Most important for human life: Arjun Baraik

Talking about the importance of the year, Khunti’s assistant forest conservator Arjun Baraik says that no other tree has as much religious importance as the Sakhua tree. It also gives food to the poor along with the tree. Earlier, when there was a famine, the poor people used to cook and eat the seeds of Sal. Even now this is the main diet of the people living in the forests. Badaik says that the Sakhua tree naturally supports the plants adjacent to it in biological diversity. That’s why sal trees are most important from the point of view of environment.

The ACF said that apart from making medicine, sal seeds are also used to make oil and soap. Vaidya Nandu Mahato, a resident of Torpa, says that Sakhua is a medicinal tree. Sal seeds have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years to treat gallstones, leucorrhoea, gonorrhea, skin diseases, stomach disorders, ulcers, wounds, diarrhea, and weakness.

The price is not commensurate with the hard work

Kulda Devi, Radha Devi, Sumitra Devi and Shakuntala Devi of Dehkela village, who are picking Sal seeds in the forest of Karra block, said that the price of Saal seeds is not commensurate with their hard work. She said that to earn two paise, she comes to the jungle in the morning without washing her face to collect seeds. Shakuntala Devi told that after picking the seeds of the year, they are burnt in the fire. Later its peel is removed and sold in the market. Sumitra Devi told that she picks seven to eight kg of seeds in a day. He said that they use it both as food and medicine at home.