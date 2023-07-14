Jharkhand: Sanjay Singh’s murder plan was made in Ranchi jail, 5 accused including woman arrested

Jharkhand Crime News: Police has disclosed the murder case of Sanjay Singh Singh, accountant of builder Kamal Bhushan, in front of Galaxia Mall located on Ratu Road in the capital Ranchi. Five accused including the woman have been arrested in this case. The mastermind of this massacre turned out to be W Kujur and Rahul Kujur, who were lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi on charges of killing Kamal Bhushan. Sushila Kujur, the wife of W. Kujur, through Shahil Bada had given contract to the two shooters to kill Sanjay.

SSP formed SIT team

Disclosing the Sanjay murder case, Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal told reporters that on July 5, 2023, at around 4.15 pm, while coming home from office, in front of the Jatra Maidan, two unidentified bike-borne criminals chased Sanjay Kumar and shot him. Was killed by beating. After this massacre, a SIT team was formed under the leadership of DSP, Kotwali under the control of City SP.

The arrest of two accused revealed the case

The SSP said that after the formation of the SIT team, investigation was started at all points of the incident. During interrogation including CCTV footage, the accused were identified. Police arrested Sandeep Kumar Prasad alias Dhabus and Akash Verma alias Shiva alias Balakati. Both the arrested accused made many revelations.

The murder plan was made from Ranchi Jail

During interrogation, both the accused told that W Kujur and Rahul Kujur, who were lodged in Ranchi jail in the builder Kamal Bhushan murder case, planned the incident. W’s wife Sushila Kujur had provided money to both the shooters through Shahil Bada to execute this incident. After the incident, both the shooters had given the weapon to Vivek Kumar Sharma alias Guddu to hide.

The arrest of these accused

Sandeep Kumar Prasad alias Dhabus father Sahdev Prasad resident of Ganganagar Madhukam, Akash Kumar Verma alias Shiva alias Balakti father Deepak Verma resident of Shastri Chowk Madhukam, Vivek Kumar Sharma alias Guddu father resident of Lime Kiln Road Number-5 New Madhukam in Sanjay Kumar Singh murder case. Late Jagnarayan Sharma, Sushila Kujur husband W. Kujur, resident of Devi Mandap Road, Sukhdevnagar and Shahil Bada father Vibhav Bada, resident of Kokar Khoratoli of Sadar police station area have been arrested.

what is the matter

Tell that on the evening of July 5, 2023, Sanjay Kumar Singh, accountant of builder Kamal Bhushan, was shot dead by criminals. After the murder of builder Kamal Bhushan, Sanjay Kumar used to keep track of his land and business. Before the incident, Sanjay was returning from his office at Madhukam to his flat at Yamini Apartment on Kali Mandir Road by bike. During this, the criminals had fired five rounds.

Sanjay was hit by three bullets

Sanjay Singh was hit by three bullets. In this, one bullet was on his head, the second bullet was in the jaw and the third bullet was in the chest. As soon as the bullet hit, he along with the bike fell on the side of the road and died on the spot. The deceased Sanjay was originally a resident of Vishambharpur village located in Rohtas, Bihar.

They were part of the raiding party

Here, apart from Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy, Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy, Sukhdevnagar police station in-charge Vinod Kumar, Kotwali police station in-charge Shailesh Prasad, Pandra OP Shiv Narayan Tiwari, women police station in-charge Snehlata Kumari, Sukhdevnagar police station under-inspector Saurabh Kumar Sharma, Rajni Ranjan, Armed forces personnel including Arvind Kumar Singh, Om Prakash Mahato, Raj Gupta, Azim Ansari, technical branch in-charge Shah Faisal, QRT team were involved.