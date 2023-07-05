Jharkhand: Severe shortage of education officers in Hazaribagh, post of deputy DSE vacant for five months

Hazaribagh, Arif. There is an acute shortage of education officers in Hazaribagh district. The post of Deputy DSE is vacant since five months. There is no sub-inspector of schools in urban area municipality. It has been almost 20 years since Daru, Tatijharia, Dadi, Chalkusa and Padma became five blocks, till now the post of Education Extension Officer (BEEO/School Inspector) has not been created in these blocks. At the same time, the post of school inspector is vacant in four blocks Sadar, Keredari, Vishnugarh and Barhi for a long time.

stop regular school inspections

Schools are not being inspected regularly due to non-availability of school inspectors. Monthly Guru Goshthi is affected. Mid-day meal is being operated through jugaad. Teachers are not being monitored. Salary of teachers is being made late. At the same time, the students studying properly are not getting the benefit of the teaching activities conducted by the Hazaribagh Jharkhand Education Project. It would not be wrong to say that the block where the post of School Inspector is vacant, the post has not been created yet. In these blocks, almost all work related to teaching work is affected. The education officers of the district claim that all the work has been kept smooth through Jugaad medium. At the same time, many teacher’s organizations have rejected the claim of the education officers and told it completely opposite to the reality.

1473 Mid Day Meal at School

In the district, including 665 new primary schools, 220 primary schools, nine NCLs, 167 middle schools, 369 upgraded high schools, six basic schools, nine madrassas, 11 minority middle schools, eight high schools and three model schools, students studying in 1473 schools get mid-day meals. Food is being served. There are about 1500 schools from class I to VIII. At the same time, the number of schools including ninth to 12th is about 1800. The number of students studying in it is more than two lakhs.

school inspector swap game

The game of exchange of school inspector is going on in some blocks by the DSE office. A large number of teachers are affected by this. District President of All Jharkhand Primary Teachers Association Praveen Kumar said that DSE Santosh Gupta is busy in doing arbitrariness. A school inspector has been arbitrarily given the charge of several blocks. On the other hand, on June 26, 2023, without assigning any reason, the school inspector in-charge of Vishnugarh block was removed and Banshidhar Ram of Ichak block was made the school inspector in-charge. Praveen Kumar has alleged that Banshidhar Ram is close to DSE. Money has been recovered from Banshidhar Ram for making the school inspector in-charge.

Municipality under school inspector does not have its own office building

Along with the divisional headquarters of North Chhotanagpur, Hazaribagh is a historical district in many respects. Let us tell you that in the urban area, the Municipal Under School Inspector does not have his own office building from the beginning. At present, there is an office in a room in the Sanskrit Vidyalaya campus. Before this the office has been run in Ananda Shishu, then in Bada Bazar and then in Badam Bazar School. At the same time, the Area Education Officer also does not have his own office building in Sadar block. The office of the Area Education Officer is running in a room of Kanya Middle School located in Nawabganj.

Hazaribagh DSE Santosh Gupta said that there is a shortage of education officers. Information about this is being sent to the department from time to time through letters. The work has not been affected due to the absence of the school inspector, all the works are being conducted through jugaad.