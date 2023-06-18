Jharkhand: Six absconding hardcore Naxalites will be declared most wanted in NIA case, time given till June 27

Ranchi: NIA may declare six Naxalites as most wanted in the case of recovery of huge quantity of arms and bullets from Naxalites of Pesharar police station area of ​​Lohardaga district. All the Naxalites have been given time till June 27, so that they can appear before the court. An arrest warrant was issued against these Naxalites from the court, but no one could be arrested during the raid.

These are six Naxalites

Among them the name of one Naxalite is Chhotu Kherwar. He is a resident of Herhanj police station area of ​​Latehar district. The name of the second Naxalite is Ranthu. He is a resident of Gumla district. The name of the third Naxalite is Aghnu Ganjhu. He is a resident of Chandwa police station area of ​​Latehar district. The name of the fourth Naxalite is Khudi Munda. He is a resident of Bharno police station area of ​​Gumla. The name of the fifth Naxalite is Raju Bhuiyan. He is a resident of Dandai police station area of ​​Garhwa district, while the name of the sixth Naxalite is Ravindra Ganjhu. He is a resident of Chandwa police station area of ​​Latehar district.

Time has been given till June 27

In the past, arrest warrants were issued against all the Naxalites from the court, but no Naxalites were found during the raid. After this the warrant was returned. Now further action will be taken against all for issuing advertisements. Naxalites will be declared most wanted after the advertisement is published. Before this, all the Naxalites have been given time till June 27, so that they can appear before the court.