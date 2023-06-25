Jharkhand: Six cattle died due to electrocution, cattle herders demanded compensation

Garu (Latehar), Krishna Prasad Gupta: Six cattle died on Sunday due to electrocution in Bakulabandh under Garu police station area of ​​Latehar district. This broke the back of the cattle rearers. Cattle herders have demanded compensation from the district administration. Farmers said that the death of animals during the time of farming has given them a big blow. Here, the chief has demanded the block administration to provide financial assistance to the cattle rearers.

Six cattle died due to electrocution

Mangal Oraon, district president of BJP ST and former block chief, and the villagers told that it had rained before the death of the cattle. The cattle had gone out to graze after the rain, when they were struck by lightning. In Bakulabandh, where cattle died after coming in contact with an electric pole, 11,000 volts of electricity was flowing through that pole. Due to the accumulation of rain water there, the cattle got electrocuted and six cattle died one by one.

Cattle herders demanded compensation

The villagers have termed this accident as the negligence of the electricity department. Two cattle of Sikandar Singh (father Vasdev Singh) of Bakulabandh of the block, two of Suryadev Singh, one of Jagshay Singh (father Ramratan Singh) and one cattle of Harilal Oraon have died in this accident. Cattle herders told that their back has been broken due to the death of cattle during farming. Now the problem has increased for farming. He has demanded compensation from the Deputy Commissioner of the district. Chotni Devi, the head of Kotam Panchayat, has given information about the matter to the CO and BDO and has demanded financial assistance to the cattle herders.