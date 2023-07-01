Jharkhand: Skill changed life of Parvati and Draupadi, these real sisters are earning well by becoming chefs

Ranchi: Parvati and Draupadi Kumari are real sisters living in Sikidiri village of Ranchi. Both come from a background where it is very difficult for a girl to get an education, but both the sisters overcame this difficult phase under the care of their mother. She not only overcame the difficult times, but joined the ITI Skill College (Culinary) Prejha Foundation (Project Parivahini of ST, SC, Minorities and Welfare Department) started on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The hard work of both the sisters paid off. With a commitment to excel, both of them completed the one year full time residential ITI certification program in Culinary Arts and got placed. Today they have good income.

life changing with good income

Parvati got a job in Hyderabad based Sodexo and Draupadi in Barbeque Nation. His initial monthly net salary was around 16,000 (CTC Rs. 25,000), but due to his commitment and hard work, his salary increased in just 6 months of his service. His current monthly net salary is 26 thousand (36,000 CTC). Now both the sisters are not only taking care of their mother, but have also become a role model for hundreds of young girls in their village. Due to the efforts of the Chief Minister, hundreds of girls like Parvati and Draupadi are improving their lives.

This initiative is a boon for the weaker sections

ITI Skill College (Culinary) is an initiative of Prejha Foundation (Project Parivahini of ST, SC, Minority & Welfare Department) which is the first of its kind to offer one year full time residential ITI certification program in Culinary Arts. This program has been developed with the intention of training SC, ST and minority girls from weaker sections of the state as chefs to pave the way for their livelihood. This culinary arts college is an innovative initiative in many ways. It has world-class training infrastructure, specially designed curriculum and motivated faculty to provide culinary arts training. It has been established by the Government of Jharkhand to prepare future chefs for India and the world. ITI Culinary Skills College is formally affiliated to State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), Ranchi, Jharkhand. The students are also given certified training by the Indian Federation for Culinary Associations (IFCA).

The goal is to make daughters entrepreneurs

The aim is to make the daughters of Jharkhand food entrepreneurs through this course. The skill college, run in collaboration with the government, offers a curriculum that is a mix of practical classes, theory classes, production shop (an inhouse cafe managed by the students), life skills modules (communication, digital literacy, financial literacy, work life balance and entrepreneurship). It’s the right mix. The residential college helps the girl students to build up their personality and sense of service to the society. Encourages students to take up entrepreneurship (Food Entrepreneur). ITI Skill College has a student-run Sewa Cafe, which acts as a nursery for food entrepreneurs. Its aim is to fulfill the dreams of the Chief Minister of inculcating entrepreneurship mindset among the daughters of Jharkhand. The objective of this Seva Cafe is to provide job opportunities to the daughters of Jharkhand in Jharkhand itself.

daughters can contact here

For admission in Kaushal College, girl students can apply at app.prejha.org after passing 10th standard. For more information, helpline number 6204800180 can be contacted by calling.