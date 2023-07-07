Jharkhand: Son brutally kills mother, sent to jail by police

Dumka/Shikaripada: In Manjhaladih of Shikaripada police station area of ​​Dumka district, a Kalyugi son has killed his mother by stabbing her. The police have arrested Manur Ansari who was kept tied up by the villagers and have taken the dead body of mother Rakhiya Bibi in their possession. The body has been sent to Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital Dumka for postmortem. Along with arresting the murder accused Manur Ansari, the police has started investigating the matter.

Brother Manur Ansari killed his mother

Ghulam Ansari, the third son of deceased Rakhiya Bibi, has filed an FIR against the middle brother Manur Ansari for killing his mother by stabbing her. Ghulam Ansari told that he had gone to Lakhanpur on Friday to get ration from the Public Distribution System shop. His wife had gone outside to slaughter the goats. Meanwhile, his brother Manur Ansari was beating his mother with a sword. Seeing his wife returning, Manur Ansari entered inside the house. The mother was lying in a bloody state and blood was spilled all around.

Police arrested the accused

The surrounding villagers gathered after the attack by the wife. By then his mother was dead. He told that his brother Manur Ansari had killed his mother with a knife and washed the blood-stained cloth to hide the evidence. Station in-charge Inspector Umesh Ram told that the murderer Manur Ansari has been arrested and sent to Dumka jail in judicial custody. Police is doing further investigation.

