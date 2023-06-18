Jharkhand: ST-SC candidates who pass UPSC PT will get one lakh rupees, apply till July 27

Ranchi: Under the ST-SC Civil Services Promotion Scheme, one lakh rupees will be given to the students who pass the PT exam of UPSC. This amount will help the students to prepare for the main examination and interview. The Office of the Tribal Welfare Commissioner has invited applications from ST-SC students who have passed the preliminary examination of the Civil Services Examination in the financial year 2023-24. The benefit of the scheme will be given only to ST, SC students who have passed intermediate and graduation examination from Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, where there is a feeling of cold even in the scorching heat

The benefit of the scheme will be available only once

The maximum family income from all sources should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. This is the eligibility to take advantage of the scheme. No candidate will get the benefit of the scheme more than once. Apart from this, students taking advantage of coaching conducted for civil service examinations by the state or central government will also not be able to take advantage of the scheme.

Langda Malda mangoes of Krishnakant Pathak, who is doing organic farming after leaving his job, are in demand till Delhi-Bengaluru.

You can apply till 27th July

For ST-SC candidates who have passed UPSC PT, the last date for applying for the benefit of this scheme has been fixed as 27th July. More information in this regard can be obtained from the website www.jharkhand.gov.in and www.jstcdc.org.in.

Once used to do yoga for herself, Chand Nagpal is making elderly women and girls healthy at the age of 50 t)UPSC PT pass ST SC candidates