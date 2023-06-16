Jharkhand state football referee’s fitness test from June 17 at MKM Stadium, 291 referees from across the state will be included

Bokaro Jharkhand Football Association The fitness test of the state football referee will be organized by the Mohan Kumar Mangalam Stadium on June 17 and 18. A total of 291 football referees from different districts will be included in this state football referee fitness test. This information was given by Mahendra Prasad, Secretary of Bokaro District Football Association. He informed that a total of 137 football referees from different districts of the state will be included in this fitness test on June 17.

Chairman of Jharkhand State Referee Board will conduct

This fitness test will be conducted by Jharkhand State Referee Board Chairman Surendra Bahadur Singh and Referee Head Naveen Sundi. In which football referees of Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Ramgarh and Jamtara districts will participate. It is mandatory for all these football referees to report to the Trainees Hostel on 16th June. Apart from this, a total of 154 football referees will participate in the fitness test on June 18, in which football referees from Jamshedpur, Ghatshila, Godda, Dumka, Deoghar, Giridih, Koderma and host Bokaro districts of the state will participate in this fitness test.

These documents are necessary

Secretary Mahendra Prasad told that it is mandatory for the football referee who has given the fitness test on June 18 to report in the evening of June 17. He told that it is mandatory for the referee to submit medical certificate along with Aadhaar card in the fitness test. This fitness test will be conducted in the morning at Mohan Kumar Mangalam Stadium. The written test of all the referees who pass this fitness test will be taken on the same day at Bokaro Public School.

