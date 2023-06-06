Jharkhand: Stock of kendu tree in Gomiya forests, villagers plucking leaves, loss of lakhs to the government

Lalpania (Bokaro) Nageshwar. There is stock of Kedu tree in various forests of Gomia block under Bokaro district. Tenders worth lakhs of rupees were floated every year by the forest department for plucking kendu leaves, but the irony is that for the last five years neither the initiative is being taken by the department for plucking kendu leaves nor the tender was floated. Due to which the forest department has to bear the loss of lakhs of rupees every year.

Villagers carrying kendu leaves illegally

Hundreds of women and men used to join employment in plucking kendu leaves. His employment has also been snatched away. Every day dozens of women and men are illegally plucking kendu leaves and carrying them in sacks from the forests. On the other hand, businessmen involved in beedi manufacturing are buying kendu leaves from them at a quarter to a quarter price.

kendu trees in abundance in 20 out of 36 panchayats of Gomia

According to information received from sources, Gomiya block is connected to 36 panchayats. Out of these 36, in 20 panchayats, forest land is full of kendu trees. When the Forest Department used to take out tenders for the plucking of Kedu leaves, then hundreds of women and men used to pluck the leaves and collect them by tying seeds. Rural school children also helped their parents in this work. The laborers involved in this work were paid wages by the contractor, but now the government along with the villagers is suffering loss of revenue due to non-floating of tenders.

Kendu trees are found in these areas

Daniya, Tilaiya, Jhumra, Badkisidhavara, Hurlung, Chatrochatti, Badkichidari, Karri, Badkipunu, Kunda, Hurlung, Iyer, Tulbul, Sianri, apart from this, kendu leaves are also found in the forests at the foothills of Jinga, Lugu hills.

High demand for kendu leaf in Bengal

Apart from Bengal’s Purulia, Midnapore, there was a high demand for kendu leaves in Assam, which were sent through trucks by the sender. Apart from this, it was supplied in places like Silli, Deoghar, Jhalda in Jharkhand and Purnia in Bihar. Let us tell you that kendu leaves are useful in making beedis.

What does the forest department say

Even after the loss of lakhs, no initiative is being taken by the Forest Department in this direction. In this regard, Saurabh Chandra, DFO of Hazaribagh Eastern Forest Division and Rajneesh Kumar, DFO of Bokaro district, said that kendu leaves are plucked and sold through the Forest Development Corporation. For many years, the work of plucking kendu leaves and not selling it is not in my knowledge. Still this will be addressed in this direction.

demand of villagers

Here Mahadev Mahto, head of Chatrochti Panchayat of Gomiya block, Ganpat Mahto, chairman of Van Kikas Samiti, social workers Kameshwar Mahto, Chandan Oraon, Sunil Ram have demanded from the department that the work of plucking kendu leaves should start as before so that people get employment. Get and the government also gets revenue.

Jharkhand: 36 beedi companies closed in Chakradharpur, one lakh laborers migrated Store of kendu trees in